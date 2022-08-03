Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) volume exceeds 2.48 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) on August 02, 2022, started off the session at the price of $13.22, soaring 3.56% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.26 and dropped to $13.00 before settling in for the closing price of $13.47. Within the past 52 weeks, FRSH’s price has moved between $10.51 and $53.36.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -278.00%. With a float of $101.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $278.19 million.

The firm has a total of 4600 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +78.86, operating margin of -55.19, and the pretax margin is -48.91.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Freshworks Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 67.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 11, was worth 70,312. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,700 shares at a rate of $14.96, taking the stock ownership to the 16,110 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 11, when Company’s Director sold 4,685 for $14.97, making the entire transaction worth $70,134. This insider now owns 15,940 shares in total.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.05) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -51.75 while generating a return on equity of -26.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -278.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) Trading Performance Indicators

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -48.10, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Freshworks Inc. (FRSH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Freshworks Inc., FRSH], we can find that recorded value of 1.88 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.97.

During the past 100 days, Freshworks Inc.’s (FRSH) raw stochastic average was set at 32.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.15. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.47. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.00. The third major resistance level sits at $15.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.48. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.95.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.78 billion based on 284,171K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 371,020 K and income totals -192,000 K. The company made 114,640 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -49,060 K in sales during its previous quarter.