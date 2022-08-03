GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 1,212 M

August 02, 2022, GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) trading session started at the price of $26.99, that was 6.09% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.19 and dropped to $26.57 before settling in for the closing price of $26.92. A 52-week range for GDS has been $19.83 – $66.50.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 49.20% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -53.70%. With a float of $175.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $182.62 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1878 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.03, operating margin of +7.28, and the pretax margin is -12.13.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward GDS Holdings Limited stocks. The insider ownership of GDS Holdings Limited is 1.12%, while institutional ownership is 53.20%.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.3) by -$0.16. This company achieved a net margin of -16.18 while generating a return on equity of -4.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -53.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.57% during the next five years compared to 7.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.29, a number that is poised to hit -2.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -9.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GDS Holdings Limited (GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) saw its 5-day average volume 1.0 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.74.

During the past 100 days, GDS Holdings Limited’s (GDS) raw stochastic average was set at 30.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.26. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $29.64 in the near term. At $30.73, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $32.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.49. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $24.40.

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) Key Stats

There are 186,898K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.40 billion. As of now, sales total 1,212 M while income totals -184,020 K. Its latest quarter income was 353,920 K while its last quarter net income were -58,800 K.