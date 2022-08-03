Search
Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 13.01%

Company News

A new trading day began on August 02, 2022, with Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) stock priced at $0.1508, up 9.42% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.17 and dropped to $0.15 before settling in for the closing price of $0.15. GNLN’s price has ranged from $0.14 to $3.69 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 20.00% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 34.80%.

In an organization with 256 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -6.64, operating margin of -31.51, and the pretax margin is -32.16.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Pharmaceutical Retailers Industry. The insider ownership of Greenlane Holdings Inc. is 4.30%, while institutional ownership is 12.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13, was worth 11,009. In this transaction Director of this company sold 33,000 shares at a rate of $0.33, taking the stock ownership to the 36,244 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 06, when Company’s Director sold 33,000 for $0.36, making the entire transaction worth $11,718. This insider now owns 69,244 shares in total.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.17 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -18.42 while generating a return on equity of -32.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Greenlane Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.83, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.08 million. That was better than the volume of 2.42 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Greenlane Holdings Inc.’s (GNLN) raw stochastic average was set at 3.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2307, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7259. However, in the short run, Greenlane Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1733. Second resistance stands at $0.1817. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1933. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1533, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1417. The third support level lies at $0.1333 if the price breaches the second support level.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 25.07 million, the company has a total of 128,068K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 166,060 K while annual income is -30,580 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 46,530 K while its latest quarter income was -15,330 K.

