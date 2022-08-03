Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 12,830 K

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) on August 02, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.455, soaring 6.98% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.525 and dropped to $0.455 before settling in for the closing price of $0.48. Within the past 52 weeks, HLBZ’s price has moved between $0.45 and $41.88.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -306.30%. With a float of $1.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.14 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 355 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -164.77, operating margin of -457.74, and the pretax margin is -561.95.

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Recreational Vehicles industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Helbiz Inc. is 18.50%, while institutional ownership is 7.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 20, was worth 203,986. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 327,425 shares at a rate of $0.62, taking the stock ownership to the 4,872,101 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 06, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 2,044,676 for $0.99, making the entire transaction worth $2,024,229. This insider now owns 4,544,676 shares in total.

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.2) by -$0.89. This company achieved a net margin of -560.78 while generating a return on equity of -305.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -306.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.71

Technical Analysis of Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ)

The latest stats from [Helbiz Inc., HLBZ] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.39 million was superior to 1.22 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Helbiz Inc.’s (HLBZ) raw stochastic average was set at 2.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 108.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7793, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.0168. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5435. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5693. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6135. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4735, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4293. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4035.

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 23.50 million based on 26,393K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 12,830 K and income totals -71,970 K. The company made 3,310 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -19,400 K in sales during its previous quarter.