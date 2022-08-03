Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 12,830 K

Markets

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) on August 02, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.455, soaring 6.98% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.525 and dropped to $0.455 before settling in for the closing price of $0.48. Within the past 52 weeks, HLBZ’s price has moved between $0.45 and $41.88.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -306.30%. With a float of $1.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.14 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 355 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -164.77, operating margin of -457.74, and the pretax margin is -561.95.

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Recreational Vehicles industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Helbiz Inc. is 18.50%, while institutional ownership is 7.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 20, was worth 203,986. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 327,425 shares at a rate of $0.62, taking the stock ownership to the 4,872,101 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 06, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 2,044,676 for $0.99, making the entire transaction worth $2,024,229. This insider now owns 4,544,676 shares in total.

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.2) by -$0.89. This company achieved a net margin of -560.78 while generating a return on equity of -305.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -306.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.71

Technical Analysis of Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ)

The latest stats from [Helbiz Inc., HLBZ] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.39 million was superior to 1.22 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Helbiz Inc.’s (HLBZ) raw stochastic average was set at 2.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 108.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7793, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.0168. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5435. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5693. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6135. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4735, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4293. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4035.

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 23.50 million based on 26,393K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 12,830 K and income totals -71,970 K. The company made 3,310 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -19,400 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) is expecting 49.27% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Shaun Noe -
August 02, 2022, Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) trading session started at the price of $13.26, that was -1.26% drop from the session before. During...
Read more

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 15.12%

Sana Meer -
On August 02, 2022, Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB) opened at $4.69, lower -0.21% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

GSAT (Globalstar Inc.) climbed 1.45 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on August 02, 2022, with Globalstar Inc. (AMEX: GSAT) stock priced at $1.36, up 1.45% from the previous day...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW