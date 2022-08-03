Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 3,179 M

A new trading day began on August 02, 2022, with Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) stock priced at $77.00, down -3.67% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $77.31 and dropped to $74.55 before settling in for the closing price of $78.39. HSIC’s price has ranged from $70.25 to $92.68 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 1.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 58.50%. With a float of $136.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $137.30 million.

In an organization with 21600 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.61, operating margin of +6.89, and the pretax margin is +6.70.

Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Distribution Industry. The insider ownership of Henry Schein Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 99.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 26, was worth 981,965. In this transaction EVP, Chief Admin. Officer of this company sold 11,489 shares at a rate of $85.47, taking the stock ownership to the 95,616 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 06, when Company’s Sr. VP & Chief Legal Officer sold 15,070 for $82.97, making the entire transaction worth $1,250,358. This insider now owns 40,122 shares in total.

Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.3 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +5.03 while generating a return on equity of 18.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 58.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.57% during the next five years compared to 7.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Henry Schein Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.60, a number that is poised to hit 1.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.05 million. That was better than the volume of 0.92 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.74.

During the past 100 days, Henry Schein Inc.’s (HSIC) raw stochastic average was set at 16.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $78.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $80.23. However, in the short run, Henry Schein Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $77.03. Second resistance stands at $78.55. The third major resistance level sits at $79.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $74.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $73.03. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $71.51.

Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 10.28 billion, the company has a total of 138,051K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 12,401 M while annual income is 631,230 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,179 M while its latest quarter income was 181,000 K.