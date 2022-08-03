Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

A new trading day began on August 02, 2022, with Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) stock priced at $4.28, down -3.33% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.29 and dropped to $3.97 before settling in for the closing price of $4.20. HUSA’s price has ranged from $1.07 to $16.61 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 51.60% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 82.20%. With a float of $9.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.93 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.46, operating margin of -77.75, and the pretax margin is -76.80.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Houston American Energy Corp. is 9.28%, while institutional ownership is 10.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 699,304. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 564,000 shares at a rate of $1.24, taking the stock ownership to the 250,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 31, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 406,000 for $1.40, making the entire transaction worth $566,573. This insider now owns 814,000 shares in total.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -76.80 while generating a return on equity of -12.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Houston American Energy Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 23.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 27.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09

Technical Analysis of Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA)

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) saw its 5-day average volume 1.28 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 7.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Houston American Energy Corp.’s (HUSA) raw stochastic average was set at 18.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 150.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.17. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.24 in the near term. At $4.43, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.79. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.60.

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 38.65 million, the company has a total of 9,928K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,330 K while annual income is -1,020 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 420 K while its latest quarter income was -170 K.