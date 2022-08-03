Search
Investors finally get a glimpse of Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) volume hitting the figure of 2.18 million.

Company News

Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE) kicked off on August 02, 2022, at the price of $61.85, down -1.15% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $62.18 and dropped to $61.08 before settling in for the closing price of $61.81. Over the past 52 weeks, DRE has traded in a range of $47.12-$66.22.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales topped by 8.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 179.20%.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 340 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.91, operating margin of +31.09, and the pretax margin is +79.59.

Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Industrial Industry. The insider ownership of Duke Realty Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 99.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 08, was worth 105,223. In this transaction EVP, Construction of this company sold 1,969 shares at a rate of $53.44, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 02, when Company’s Director sold 8,000 for $53.41, making the entire transaction worth $427,280. This insider now owns 9,943 shares in total.

Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.2) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +77.00 while generating a return on equity of 15.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 179.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.00% during the next five years compared to 21.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Duke Realty Corporation’s (DRE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 20.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.48, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Duke Realty Corporation (DRE)

The latest stats from [Duke Realty Corporation, DRE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.95 million was inferior to 2.53 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.45.

During the past 100 days, Duke Realty Corporation’s (DRE) raw stochastic average was set at 88.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 76.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $55.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $56.92. Now, the first resistance to watch is $61.83. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $62.55. The third major resistance level sits at $62.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $60.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $60.35. The third support level lies at $59.63 if the price breaches the second support level.

Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 22.55 billion has total of 384,455K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,106 M in contrast with the sum of 852,900 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 285,290 K and last quarter income was 102,470 K.

