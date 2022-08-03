Investors finally get a glimpse of Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) volume hitting the figure of 4.59 million.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) on August 02, 2022, started off the session at the price of $6.78, soaring 11.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.33 and dropped to $4.11 before settling in for the closing price of $3.85. Within the past 52 weeks, QNRX’s price has moved between $3.58 and $444.00.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 37.90%. With a float of $5.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.35 million.

In an organization with 4 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 17.47%, while institutional ownership is 11.40%.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.00 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.43, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.99 million. That was better than the volume of 0.18 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.05.

During the past 100 days, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s (QNRX) raw stochastic average was set at 3.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 108.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 118.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.88. However, in the short run, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.38. Second resistance stands at $8.47. The third major resistance level sits at $9.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.03.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 38.53 million based on 10,035K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -21,460 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,683 K in sales during its previous quarter.