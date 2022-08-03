Investors must take note of Rivian Automotive Inc.’s (RIVN) performance last week, which was 10.48%.

August 02, 2022, Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) trading session started at the price of $34.18, that was 0.57% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.555 and dropped to $34.00 before settling in for the closing price of $34.81. A 52-week range for RIVN has been $19.25 – $179.47.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 58.30%. With a float of $781.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $901.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 10422 employees.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Rivian Automotive Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Rivian Automotive Inc. is 9.80%, while institutional ownership is 66.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 26, was worth 1,172,400. In this transaction Director of this company bought 40,000 shares at a rate of $29.31, taking the stock ownership to the 92,616 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 17, when Company’s Chief Growth Officer sold 1,608 for $25.83, making the entire transaction worth $41,535. This insider now owns 25,900 shares in total.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.43 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$1.44) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 10.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 196.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -26.71, a number that is poised to hit -1.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

Looking closely at Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN), its last 5-days average volume was 12.07 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 19.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.87.

During the past 100 days, Rivian Automotive Inc.’s (RIVN) raw stochastic average was set at 42.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 95.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Rivian Automotive Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $35.71. Second resistance stands at $36.41. The third major resistance level sits at $37.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.30. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $32.60.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Key Stats

There are 900,552K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 29.43 billion. As of now, sales total 55,000 K while income totals -4,688 M. Its latest quarter income was 95,000 K while its last quarter net income were -1,593 M.