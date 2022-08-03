Search
Shaun Noe

Investors must take note of TDH Holdings Inc.’s (PETZ) performance last week, which was 31.00%.

Company News

On August 02, 2022, TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) opened at $1.96, higher 33.67% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.13 and dropped to $1.93 before settling in for the closing price of $1.96. Price fluctuations for PETZ have ranged from $1.70 to $188.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company slipped by -46.30% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -442.10% at the time writing. With a float of $47.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.95 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 220 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1.88, operating margin of -370.11, and the pretax margin is -615.08.

TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of TDH Holdings Inc. is 29.34%, while institutional ownership is 1.00%.

TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -560.52 while generating a return on equity of -101.22.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -442.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.90

Technical Analysis of TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ)

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) saw its 5-day average volume 1.07 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, TDH Holdings Inc.’s (PETZ) raw stochastic average was set at 10.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 154.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 184.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.8800, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.8900. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.1900 in the near term. At $3.7600, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.3900. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.9900, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3600. The third support level lies at $0.7900 if the price breaches the second support level.

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) Key Stats

There are currently 6,313K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 16.56 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,090 K according to its annual income of -6,120 K.

