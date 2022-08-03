Search
Sana Meer
IonQ Inc. (IONQ) last year’s performance of -44.51% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Analyst Insights

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) kicked off on August 02, 2022, at the price of $5.17, up 4.95% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.61 and dropped to $5.15 before settling in for the closing price of $5.25. Over the past 52 weeks, IONQ has traded in a range of $4.16-$35.90.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -76.80%. With a float of $176.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $196.18 million.

The firm has a total of 97 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of IonQ Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 35.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 27,500. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $5.50, taking the stock ownership to the 5,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 498,614 for $5.65, making the entire transaction worth $2,815,374. This insider now owns 26,306,693 shares in total.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.08) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -76.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at IonQ Inc.’s (IONQ) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 37.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 251.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IonQ Inc. (IONQ)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [IonQ Inc., IONQ], we can find that recorded value of 2.12 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, IonQ Inc.’s (IONQ) raw stochastic average was set at 11.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 95.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.81. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.70. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.88. The third major resistance level sits at $6.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.96. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.78.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.03 billion has total of 198,140K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,100 K in contrast with the sum of -106,190 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,950 K and last quarter income was -4,230 K.

