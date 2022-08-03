Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) soared 7.92 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on August 02, 2022, with Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) stock priced at $5.32, up 7.92% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.98 and dropped to $5.32 before settling in for the closing price of $5.43. JMIA’s price has ranged from $4.47 to $22.97 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -2.40%.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4484 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.70, operating margin of -135.07, and the pretax margin is -127.27.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -127.50 while generating a return on equity of -65.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Jumia Technologies AG’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)

The latest stats from [Jumia Technologies AG, JMIA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.45 million was inferior to 4.6 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, Jumia Technologies AG’s (JMIA) raw stochastic average was set at 17.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 107.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.74. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.12. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.38. The third major resistance level sits at $6.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.06. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.80.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 577.75 million, the company has a total of 99,877K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 177,930 K while annual income is -226,870 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 47,590 K while its latest quarter income was -69,460 K.