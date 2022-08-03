Search
Sana Meer
Last month’s performance of 10.18% for Fluor Corporation (FLR) is certainly impressive

Analyst Insights

August 02, 2022, Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) trading session started at the price of $25.10, that was 3.59% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.13 and dropped to $24.84 before settling in for the closing price of $25.08. A 52-week range for FLR has been $14.41 – $31.32.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company slipped by -8.20% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -159.20%. With a float of $140.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $142.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 40582 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.15, operating margin of +1.52, and the pretax margin is -1.03.

Fluor Corporation (FLR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Fluor Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Fluor Corporation is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 94.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 1,025,320. In this transaction Director of this company bought 40,000 shares at a rate of $25.63, taking the stock ownership to the 80,764 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 11, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $25.84, making the entire transaction worth $258,400. This insider now owns 20,000 shares in total.

Fluor Corporation (FLR) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.18) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -1.46 while generating a return on equity of -15.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -159.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.34% during the next five years compared to -22.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Fluor Corporation (FLR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.76, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fluor Corporation (FLR)

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) saw its 5-day average volume 1.47 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.00.

During the past 100 days, Fluor Corporation’s (FLR) raw stochastic average was set at 44.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.46. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $26.46 in the near term. At $26.94, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $27.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.36. The third support level lies at $23.88 if the price breaches the second support level.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) Key Stats

There are 142,009K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.63 billion. As of now, sales total 12,435 M while income totals -440,170 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,122 M while its last quarter net income were 48,000 K.

