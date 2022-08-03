Last month’s performance of 12.28% for Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on August 02, 2022, with Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) stock priced at $10.43, down -3.61% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.50 and dropped to $10.15 before settling in for the closing price of $10.53. CIM’s price has ranged from $7.72 to $16.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 0.60% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -23.00%. With a float of $233.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $237.01 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 38 employees.

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of Chimera Investment Corporation is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 50.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 25, was worth 7,878. In this transaction Principal Accounting Officer of this company bought 300 shares at a rate of $26.26, taking the stock ownership to the 5,800 shares.

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.39 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -23.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.54% during the next five years compared to -3.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Chimera Investment Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.70, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM)

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) saw its 5-day average volume 2.14 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Chimera Investment Corporation’s (CIM) raw stochastic average was set at 48.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.50. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.38 in the near term. At $10.62, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.92. The third support level lies at $9.68 if the price breaches the second support level.

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.29 billion, the company has a total of 237,048K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 937,550 K while annual income is 670,110 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 202,180 K while its latest quarter income was -262,790 K.