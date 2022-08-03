Search
Shaun Noe
Last month’s performance of -4.23% for Boxed Inc. (BOXD) is certainly impressive

Company News

Boxed Inc. (NYSE: BOXD) on August 02, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.82, plunging -1.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.875 and dropped to $1.78 before settling in for the closing price of $1.83. Within the past 52 weeks, BOXD’s price has moved between $1.27 and $17.05.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -101.00%. With a float of $56.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.86 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 250 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.45, operating margin of -24.89, and the pretax margin is -39.05.

Boxed Inc. (BOXD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Boxed Inc. is 4.20%, while institutional ownership is 39.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 33,284. In this transaction Director of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $1.66, taking the stock ownership to the 20,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 15, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 10,000 for $1.65, making the entire transaction worth $16,492. This insider now owns 2,305,813 shares in total.

Boxed Inc. (BOXD) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.41) by -$0.13. This company achieved a net margin of -37.90 while generating a return on equity of -56.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -101.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Boxed Inc. (NYSE: BOXD) Trading Performance Indicators

Boxed Inc. (BOXD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Boxed Inc. (BOXD)

The latest stats from [Boxed Inc., BOXD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.33 million was inferior to 3.85 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Boxed Inc.’s (BOXD) raw stochastic average was set at 4.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 137.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 168.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.2260, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.5465. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.8633. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.9167. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9583. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7683, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7267. The third support level lies at $1.6733 if the price breaches the second support level.

Boxed Inc. (NYSE: BOXD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 130.07 million based on 68,922K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 177,270 K and income totals -69,220 K. The company made 46,630 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -36,210 K in sales during its previous quarter.

