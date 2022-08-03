Search
Last month’s performance of 60.67% for Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) is certainly impressive

Company News

On August 02, 2022, Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE: OSH) opened at $28.65, higher 4.15% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.23 and dropped to $28.65 before settling in for the closing price of $28.91. Price fluctuations for OSH have ranged from $13.29 to $65.22 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -87.00% at the time writing. With a float of $218.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $225.65 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.59, operating margin of -29.15, and the pretax margin is -29.07.

Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Oak Street Health Inc. is 4.40%, while institutional ownership is 94.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 28, was worth 5,726,650. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 200,000 shares at a rate of $28.63, taking the stock ownership to the 5,054,159 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 26, when Company’s Chief Innovation Officer sold 40,000 for $27.97, making the entire transaction worth $1,118,680. This insider now owns 1,543,270 shares in total.

Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.39) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -28.58 while generating a return on equity of -175.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -87.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE: OSH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.98, a number that is poised to hit -0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH)

Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE: OSH) saw its 5-day average volume 1.82 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.56.

During the past 100 days, Oak Street Health Inc.’s (OSH) raw stochastic average was set at 99.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 88.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.42. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $30.68 in the near term. At $31.24, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $32.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.08. The third support level lies at $27.52 if the price breaches the second support level.

Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE: OSH) Key Stats

There are currently 241,074K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.19 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,433 M according to its annual income of -409,400 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 513,800 K and its income totaled -96,500 K.

