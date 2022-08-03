Last month’s performance of -7.11% for ECMOHO Limited (MOHO) is certainly impressive

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ: MOHO) kicked off on August 02, 2022, at the price of $0.1162, up 42.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.39 and dropped to $0.1162 before settling in for the closing price of $0.12. Over the past 52 weeks, MOHO has traded in a range of $0.12-$1.33.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -267.60%. With a float of $34.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.09 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.12, operating margin of -37.41, and the pretax margin is -44.83.

ECMOHO Limited (MOHO) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2020, the organization reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.13) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -42.57 while generating a return on equity of -102.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -267.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ: MOHO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ECMOHO Limited’s (MOHO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.28

Technical Analysis of ECMOHO Limited (MOHO)

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ: MOHO) saw its 5-day average volume 8.11 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, ECMOHO Limited’s (MOHO) raw stochastic average was set at 17.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 171.79% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 119.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1710, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3176. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3319 in the near term. At $0.4979, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6057.

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ: MOHO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.10 million has total of 30,490K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 130,750 K in contrast with the sum of -55,660 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 32,608 K and last quarter income was -42,275 K.