Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Meta Data Limited (AIU) to new highs

A new trading day began on August 02, 2022, with Meta Data Limited (NYSE: AIU) stock priced at $1.08, up 25.69% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.81 and dropped to $1.07 before settling in for the closing price of $1.09. AIU’s price has ranged from $1.03 to $32.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 17.50% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -565.90%. With a float of $8.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $14.61 million.

The firm has a total of 13497 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.04, operating margin of -142.04, and the pretax margin is -145.58.

Meta Data Limited (AIU) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 2/27/2021, the company reported earnings of -$3.46 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -145.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -565.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Meta Data Limited (NYSE: AIU) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Meta Data Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 0.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -111.81

Technical Analysis of Meta Data Limited (AIU)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Meta Data Limited, AIU], we can find that recorded value of 0.57 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Meta Data Limited’s (AIU) raw stochastic average was set at 23.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 115.25% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 99.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4571, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.2753. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.7633. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.1567. The third major resistance level sits at $2.5033. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0233, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6767. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2833.

Meta Data Limited (NYSE: AIU) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 9.47 million, the company has a total of 6,443K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 529,910 K while annual income is -772,020 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 931,631 K while its latest quarter income was -171,973 K.