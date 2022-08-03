MDJM Ltd (MDJH) is expecting 63.67% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ: MDJH) kicked off on August 02, 2022, at the price of $1.78, up 90.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.54 and dropped to $1.75 before settling in for the closing price of $1.80. Over the past 52 weeks, MDJH has traded in a range of $1.31-$7.58.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was -3.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -968.80%. With a float of $1.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $11.68 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 71 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

MDJM Ltd (MDJH) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Real Estate Services Industry. The insider ownership of MDJM Ltd is 87.54%, while institutional ownership is 0.30%.

MDJM Ltd (MDJH) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -50.28 while generating a return on equity of -27.63.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -968.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ: MDJH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at MDJM Ltd’s (MDJH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.19

Technical Analysis of MDJM Ltd (MDJH)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.42 million, its volume of 0.34 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, MDJM Ltd’s (MDJH) raw stochastic average was set at 94.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 280.03% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 172.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8900, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.3600. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.0600 in the near term. At $4.6900, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.8500. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.2700, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1100. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4800.

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ: MDJH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 42.04 million has total of 11,675K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,470 K in contrast with the sum of -2,250 K annual income.