MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) with a beta value of 1.47 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On August 02, 2022, MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) opened at $14.16, lower -0.92% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.23 and dropped to $14.03 before settling in for the closing price of $14.16. Price fluctuations for MTG have ranged from $11.38 to $16.84 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 2.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 43.40% at the time writing. With a float of $304.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $315.98 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 711 employees.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance – Specialty industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of MGIC Investment Corporation is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 97.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02, was worth 70,950. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $14.19, taking the stock ownership to the 30,000 shares.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.6 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.49) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +53.55 while generating a return on equity of 13.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 43.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 16.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.96, a number that is poised to hit 0.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG)

Looking closely at MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG), its last 5-days average volume was 2.37 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, MGIC Investment Corporation’s (MTG) raw stochastic average was set at 85.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 84.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.26. However, in the short run, MGIC Investment Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.16. Second resistance stands at $14.30. The third major resistance level sits at $14.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.90. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $13.76.

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) Key Stats

There are currently 309,601K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.23 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,186 M according to its annual income of 634,980 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 294,620 K and its income totaled 175,010 K.