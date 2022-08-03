MMTec Inc. (MTC) volume exceeds 12.69 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) kicked off on August 02, 2022, at the price of $1.652, up 390.62% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.29 and dropped to $1.57 before settling in for the closing price of $1.60. Over the past 52 weeks, MTC has traded in a range of $1.41-$17.50.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -84.40%. With a float of $1.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.52 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 65 employees.

MMTec Inc. (MTC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of MMTec Inc. is 40.91%, while institutional ownership is 5.70%.

MMTec Inc. (MTC) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -84.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at MMTec Inc.’s (MTC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 12.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 35.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.85

Technical Analysis of MMTec Inc. (MTC)

Looking closely at MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC), its last 5-days average volume was 2.65 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.76.

During the past 100 days, MMTec Inc.’s (MTC) raw stochastic average was set at 93.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 655.84% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 295.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.2300, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.9100. However, in the short run, MMTec Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.2400. Second resistance stands at $12.6200. The third major resistance level sits at $16.9600.

MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 24.96 million has total of 3,137K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 650 K in contrast with the sum of -7,050 K annual income.