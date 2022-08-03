Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) is expecting -29.04% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on August 02, 2022, with Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) stock priced at $0.8473, up 5.59% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.9451 and dropped to $0.8257 before settling in for the closing price of $0.87. MULN’s price has ranged from $0.52 to $15.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -536.60%.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 44 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Mullen Automotive Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 1.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 29, was worth 391,965. In this transaction CEO, President of this company sold 350,000 shares at a rate of $1.12, taking the stock ownership to the 7,411,066 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 15, when Company’s CEO, President sold 150,000 for $1.10, making the entire transaction worth $165,255. This insider now owns 7,761,066 shares in total.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2021, the company reported earnings of $0.05 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -536.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Mullen Automotive Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -11.33

Technical Analysis of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 85.67 million, its volume of 54.1 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Mullen Automotive Inc.’s (MULN) raw stochastic average was set at 4.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 142.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1348, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.5380. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.9651 in the near term. At $1.0148, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0845. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8457, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7760. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7263.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 479.06 million, the company has a total of 332,443K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -36,460 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -32,573 K.