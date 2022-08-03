Neogen Corporation (NEOG) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.78 million

On August 02, 2022, Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) opened at $22.50, lower -2.08% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.625 and dropped to $21.96 before settling in for the closing price of $22.58. Price fluctuations for NEOG have ranged from $21.13 to $47.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 8.00% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -21.30% at the time writing. With a float of $107.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $107.79 million.

The firm has a total of 2108 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.91, operating margin of +15.83, and the pretax margin is +16.07.

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Neogen Corporation is 0.34%, while institutional ownership is 97.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 29, was worth 403,725. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 17,500 shares at a rate of $23.07, taking the stock ownership to the 58,103 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 27, when Company’s Director bought 2,000 for $22.98, making the entire transaction worth $45,960. This insider now owns 14,000 shares in total.

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 5/30/2022, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.11) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +13.00 while generating a return on equity of 7.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 0.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Neogen Corporation (NEOG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 54.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.45, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Neogen Corporation (NEOG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Neogen Corporation, NEOG], we can find that recorded value of 2.78 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.86.

During the past 100 days, Neogen Corporation’s (NEOG) raw stochastic average was set at 6.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.75% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.56. Now, the first resistance to watch is $22.50. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $22.90. The third major resistance level sits at $23.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.57. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.17.

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) Key Stats

There are currently 107,838K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.40 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 527,160 K according to its annual income of 48,310 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 140,090 K and its income totaled 14,960 K.