No matter how cynical the overall market is Amphenol Corporation (APH) performance over the last week is recorded 9.94%

A new trading day began on August 02, 2022, with Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) stock priced at $76.00, down -0.10% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $77.314 and dropped to $75.95 before settling in for the closing price of $76.52. APH’s price has ranged from $61.67 to $88.45 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 11.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 28.20%. With a float of $593.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $598.30 million.

In an organization with 90000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.28, operating margin of +20.00, and the pretax margin is +18.29.

Amphenol Corporation (APH) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. The insider ownership of Amphenol Corporation is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 97.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 29, was worth 1,538,614. In this transaction Sr. VP, Secretary & GenCounsel of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $76.93, taking the stock ownership to the 25,700 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 07, when Company’s SR VP & GGM, AICC sold 165,800 for $83.77, making the entire transaction worth $13,888,983. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Amphenol Corporation (APH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.75 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +14.43 while generating a return on equity of 26.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.00% during the next five years compared to 14.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Amphenol Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 52.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.83, a number that is poised to hit 0.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amphenol Corporation (APH)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.83 million. That was better than the volume of 2.57 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.72.

During the past 100 days, Amphenol Corporation’s (APH) raw stochastic average was set at 92.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.12% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $67.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $75.28. However, in the short run, Amphenol Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $77.19. Second resistance stands at $77.93. The third major resistance level sits at $78.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $75.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $75.20. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $74.46.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 44.05 billion, the company has a total of 597,138K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 10,876 M while annual income is 1,591 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,137 M while its latest quarter income was 472,500 K.