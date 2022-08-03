No matter how cynical the overall market is, Boqii Holding Limited (BQ) performance over the last week is recorded 35.18%

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ) kicked off on August 02, 2022, at the price of $1.70, up 58.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.72 and dropped to $1.70 before settling in for the closing price of $1.70. Over the past 52 weeks, BQ has traded in a range of $1.33-$18.78.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 77.20%. With a float of $0.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.51 million.

The firm has a total of 325 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.46, operating margin of -11.68, and the pretax margin is -11.36.

Boqii Holding Limited (BQ) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.35) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -10.82 while generating a return on equity of -30.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 77.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Boqii Holding Limited’s (BQ) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.60, a number that is poised to hit -2.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Boqii Holding Limited (BQ)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Boqii Holding Limited, BQ], we can find that recorded value of 0.23 million was better than the volume posted last year of 73031.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Boqii Holding Limited’s (BQ) raw stochastic average was set at 59.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 204.01% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 118.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8800, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.6000. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.0400. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.3900. The third major resistance level sits at $4.0600. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.0200, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3500. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.0000.

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 45.62 million has total of 15,280K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 187,150 K in contrast with the sum of -20,260 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 41,330 K and last quarter income was -3,770 K.