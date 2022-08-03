Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

No matter how cynical the overall market is, Boqii Holding Limited (BQ) performance over the last week is recorded 35.18%

Analyst Insights

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ) kicked off on August 02, 2022, at the price of $1.70, up 58.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.72 and dropped to $1.70 before settling in for the closing price of $1.70. Over the past 52 weeks, BQ has traded in a range of $1.33-$18.78.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 77.20%. With a float of $0.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.51 million.

The firm has a total of 325 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.46, operating margin of -11.68, and the pretax margin is -11.36.

Boqii Holding Limited (BQ) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.35) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -10.82 while generating a return on equity of -30.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 77.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Boqii Holding Limited’s (BQ) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.60, a number that is poised to hit -2.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Boqii Holding Limited (BQ)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Boqii Holding Limited, BQ], we can find that recorded value of 0.23 million was better than the volume posted last year of 73031.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Boqii Holding Limited’s (BQ) raw stochastic average was set at 59.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 204.01% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 118.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8800, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.6000. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.0400. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.3900. The third major resistance level sits at $4.0600. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.0200, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3500. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.0000.

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 45.62 million has total of 15,280K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 187,150 K in contrast with the sum of -20,260 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 41,330 K and last quarter income was -3,770 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) to new highs

Sana Meer -
DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) on August 02, 2022, started off the session at the price of $64.02, soaring 2.29% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Wayfair Inc. (W)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Sana Meer -
August 02, 2022, Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) trading session started at the price of $56.32, that was 1.11% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

-15.22% percent quarterly performance for Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) is not indicative of the underlying story

Steve Mayer -
On August 02, 2022, Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE: TPH) opened at $18.22, lower -4.77% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW