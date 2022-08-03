No matter how cynical the overall market is ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) performance over the last week is recorded 20.86%

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) on August 02, 2022, started off the session at the price of $14.28, soaring 4.55% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.44 and dropped to $14.16 before settling in for the closing price of $14.74. Within the past 52 weeks, CHPT’s price has moved between $8.50 and $28.72.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -18.10%.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1436 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.30, operating margin of -110.14, and the pretax margin is -56.09.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. is 2.60%, while institutional ownership is 55.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 28, was worth 380,640. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $15.23, taking the stock ownership to the 968,065 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 28, when Company’s Director sold 10,000 for $15.09, making the entire transaction worth $150,862. This insider now owns 13,985 shares in total.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 4/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.19) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -54.87 while generating a return on equity of -48.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -18.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) Trading Performance Indicators

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.93, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT)

The latest stats from [ChargePoint Holdings Inc., CHPT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 10.19 million was superior to 9.82 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.04.

During the past 100 days, ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s (CHPT) raw stochastic average was set at 55.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 98.26% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 98.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.68. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.85. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.28. The third major resistance level sits at $17.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.72. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.29.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.52 billion based on 337,000K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 241,010 K and income totals -132,240 K. The company made 81,630 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -89,270 K in sales during its previous quarter.