No matter how cynical the overall market is Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) performance over the last week is recorded 1.77%

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) on August 02, 2022, started off the session at the price of $12.85, plunging -1.86% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.90 and dropped to $12.65 before settling in for the closing price of $12.90. Within the past 52 weeks, ORCC’s price has moved between $12.09 and $15.33.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 104.10% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 59.70%. With a float of $386.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $394.31 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +71.03, operating margin of +87.33, and the pretax margin is +64.50.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Credit Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Owl Rock Capital Corporation is 1.09%, while institutional ownership is 43.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 24, was worth 2,434. In this transaction Co-Treasurer and Co-Controller of this company bought 190 shares at a rate of $12.81, taking the stock ownership to the 2,314 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 24, when Company’s Director bought 8,000 for $12.63, making the entire transaction worth $101,050. This insider now owns 28,000 shares in total.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.33) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +64.09 while generating a return on equity of 10.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 59.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) saw its 5-day average volume 1.62 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Owl Rock Capital Corporation’s (ORCC) raw stochastic average was set at 17.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.04. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.82 in the near term. At $12.99, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.49. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.32.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.92 billion based on 394,581K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,021 M and income totals 490,140 K. The company made 264,160 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 122,360 K in sales during its previous quarter.