No matter how cynical the overall market is, Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) performance over the last week is recorded -2.32%

Analyst Insights

On August 02, 2022, Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) opened at $0.255, higher 4.16% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2855 and dropped to $0.2519 before settling in for the closing price of $0.25. Price fluctuations for TANH have ranged from $0.20 to $15.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.70% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 8.60% at the time writing. With a float of $4.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.57 million.

The firm has a total of 51 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.88, operating margin of -15.41, and the pretax margin is -14.95.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tantech Holdings Ltd is 6.25%, while institutional ownership is 14.30%.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -15.12 while generating a return on equity of -7.84.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.15

Technical Analysis of Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Tantech Holdings Ltd, TANH], we can find that recorded value of 1.06 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Tantech Holdings Ltd’s (TANH) raw stochastic average was set at 3.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 135.85% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 126.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2792, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.7647. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2834. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3013. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3170. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2498, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2341. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2162.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) Key Stats

There are currently 6,399K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.09 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 55,260 K according to its annual income of -8,360 K.

