No matter how cynical the overall market is, Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) performance over the last week is recorded 11.54%

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) kicked off on August 02, 2022, at the price of $27.54, down -3.16% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.65 and dropped to $26.945 before settling in for the closing price of $27.84. Over the past 52 weeks, TPX has traded in a range of $20.03-$50.51.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 9.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 86.30%. With a float of $170.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $182.60 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 12000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.45, operating margin of +17.88, and the pretax margin is +16.71.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Furnishings Fixtures & Appliances Industry. The insider ownership of Tempur Sealy International Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 99.12%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 24, was worth 63,786. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,451 shares at a rate of $43.96, taking the stock ownership to the 127,564 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 22, when Company’s CEO & PRESIDENT sold 200,000 for $49.35, making the entire transaction worth $9,870,620. This insider now owns 1,462,765 shares in total.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.59) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +12.68 while generating a return on equity of 158.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 86.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.10% during the next five years compared to 29.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s (TPX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.84. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.95, a number that is poised to hit 0.74 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX)

Looking closely at Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX), its last 5-days average volume was 2.36 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.14.

During the past 100 days, Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s (TPX) raw stochastic average was set at 47.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.31. However, in the short run, Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $27.42. Second resistance stands at $27.89. The third major resistance level sits at $28.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.48. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $26.01.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.34 billion has total of 175,544K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,931 M in contrast with the sum of 624,500 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,211 M and last quarter income was 90,600 K.