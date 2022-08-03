Search
Now that Planet Labs PBC’s volume has hit 2.0 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On August 02, 2022, Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) opened at $5.34, higher 5.91% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.91 and dropped to $5.34 before settling in for the closing price of $5.41. Price fluctuations for PL have ranged from $3.70 to $12.15 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -14.90% at the time writing. With a float of $208.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $264.09 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 700 employees.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Planet Labs PBC is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 32.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 22, was worth 124,445. In this transaction Co-Founder and CEO of this company bought 19,230 shares at a rate of $6.47, taking the stock ownership to the 19,230 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 20, when Company’s President, Product & Business bought 165,580 for $6.01, making the entire transaction worth $994,473. This insider now owns 165,580 shares in total.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 4/29/2022, the company posted -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.15) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Planet Labs PBC (PL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Planet Labs PBC (PL)

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) saw its 5-day average volume 1.59 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Planet Labs PBC’s (PL) raw stochastic average was set at 64.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.38. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.98 in the near term. At $6.23, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.09. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.84.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Key Stats

There are currently 268,687K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.48 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 131,210 K according to its annual income of -137,120 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 40,130 K and its income totaled -44,360 K.

