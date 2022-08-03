Search
Shaun Noe
Nucor Corporation (NUE) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 25.09% last month.

Company News

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) on August 02, 2022, started off the session at the price of $133.75, plunging -2.02% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $134.45 and dropped to $129.31 before settling in for the closing price of $134.86. Within the past 52 weeks, NUE’s price has moved between $88.50 and $187.90.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 17.60% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 879.50%. With a float of $256.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $271.56 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 28800 employees.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Steel industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Nucor Corporation is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 83.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 26, was worth 533,542. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 4,353 shares at a rate of $122.57, taking the stock ownership to the 59,734 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 25, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 3,407 for $122.17, making the entire transaction worth $416,233. This insider now owns 64,087 shares in total.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $8.85) by $0.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 879.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 37.75% during the next five years compared to 56.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) Trading Performance Indicators

Nucor Corporation (NUE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.89. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 23.48, a number that is poised to hit 7.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nucor Corporation (NUE)

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) saw its 5-day average volume 2.44 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.12.

During the past 100 days, Nucor Corporation’s (NUE) raw stochastic average was set at 36.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.08% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 49.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $119.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $122.97. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $134.62 in the near term. At $137.11, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $139.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $129.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $126.83. The third support level lies at $124.34 if the price breaches the second support level.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 32.46 billion based on 266,062K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 36,484 M and income totals 6,827 M. The company made 11,794 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 2,561 M in sales during its previous quarter.

