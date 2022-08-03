Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 81.50% last month.

August 02, 2022, Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX: OPTT) trading session started at the price of $0.97, that was 9.95% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.08 and dropped to $0.96 before settling in for the closing price of $0.94. A 52-week range for OPTT has been $0.50 – $2.76.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 15.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 28.90%. With a float of $55.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.87 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 29 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -5.74, operating margin of -1211.65, and the pretax margin is -1176.63.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ocean Power Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. is 0.05%, while institutional ownership is 13.50%.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -1073.00 while generating a return on equity of -25.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX: OPTT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 19.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 28.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36

Technical Analysis of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT)

The latest stats from [Ocean Power Technologies Inc., OPTT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.61 million was superior to 0.61 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s (OPTT) raw stochastic average was set at 45.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 96.63% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 93.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7375, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2925. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.0859. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.1417. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2035. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9683, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9065. The third support level lies at $0.8507 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX: OPTT) Key Stats

There are 55,882K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 50.68 million. As of now, sales total 1,760 K while income totals -18,870 K. Its latest quarter income was 760 K while its last quarter net income were -5,150 K.