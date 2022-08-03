Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 81.50% last month.

Company News

August 02, 2022, Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX: OPTT) trading session started at the price of $0.97, that was 9.95% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.08 and dropped to $0.96 before settling in for the closing price of $0.94. A 52-week range for OPTT has been $0.50 – $2.76.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 15.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 28.90%. With a float of $55.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.87 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 29 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -5.74, operating margin of -1211.65, and the pretax margin is -1176.63.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ocean Power Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. is 0.05%, while institutional ownership is 13.50%.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -1073.00 while generating a return on equity of -25.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX: OPTT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 19.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 28.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36

Technical Analysis of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT)

The latest stats from [Ocean Power Technologies Inc., OPTT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.61 million was superior to 0.61 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s (OPTT) raw stochastic average was set at 45.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 96.63% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 93.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7375, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2925. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.0859. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.1417. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2035. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9683, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9065. The third support level lies at $0.8507 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX: OPTT) Key Stats

There are 55,882K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 50.68 million. As of now, sales total 1,760 K while income totals -18,870 K. Its latest quarter income was 760 K while its last quarter net income were -5,150 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

A major move is in the offing as Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) market cap hits 874.76 million

Steve Mayer -
Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) on August 02, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.255, soaring 4.56% from the previous trading...
Read more

Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) last year’s performance of -41.76% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Sana Meer -
On August 02, 2022, Zendesk Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) opened at $75.20, lower -0.12% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 19,433 M

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on August 02, 2022, with Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) stock priced at $29.25, down -0.78% from the previous day...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW