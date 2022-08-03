Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) is -10.43% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

August 02, 2022, Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) trading session started at the price of $10.11, that was -4.29% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.28 and dropped to $9.79 before settling in for the closing price of $10.25. A 52-week range for OII has been $8.56 – $18.20.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales slided by -3.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 90.20%. With a float of $98.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $99.96 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 8500 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.13, operating margin of +2.13, and the pretax margin is -0.31.

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Oceaneering International Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Oceaneering International Inc. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 92.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 23, was worth 218,052. In this transaction Director of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $8.72, taking the stock ownership to the 99,208 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s Director sold 3,500 for $11.22, making the entire transaction worth $39,286. This insider now owns 113,980 shares in total.

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.12) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -2.64 while generating a return on equity of -9.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Oceaneering International Inc. (OII)

The latest stats from [Oceaneering International Inc., OII] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.45 million was superior to 1.07 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.72.

During the past 100 days, Oceaneering International Inc.’s (OII) raw stochastic average was set at 14.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.58% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 65.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.82. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.13. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.45. The third major resistance level sits at $10.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.47. The third support level lies at $9.15 if the price breaches the second support level.

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) Key Stats

There are 100,254K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.04 billion. As of now, sales total 1,869 M while income totals -49,310 K. Its latest quarter income was 524,030 K while its last quarter net income were 3,720 K.