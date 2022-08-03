Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 1,374 M

On August 02, 2022, Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD) opened at $2.08, higher 4.27% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.26 and dropped to $2.06 before settling in for the closing price of $2.11. Price fluctuations for OPAD have ranged from $2.01 to $20.97 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 108.90% at the time writing. With a float of $203.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $240.12 million.

In an organization with 1000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.04, operating margin of +0.95, and the pretax margin is +0.32.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Real Estate Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Offerpad Solutions Inc. is 5.70%, while institutional ownership is 68.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 11, was worth 99,500. In this transaction Director of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $3.98, taking the stock ownership to the 81,122 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $4.17, making the entire transaction worth $41,700. This insider now owns 51,372 shares in total.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.04) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +0.31 while generating a return on equity of 2.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 108.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.04 million. That was better than the volume of 0.94 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Offerpad Solutions Inc.’s (OPAD) raw stochastic average was set at 4.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.08. However, in the short run, Offerpad Solutions Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.29. Second resistance stands at $2.37. The third major resistance level sits at $2.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.97. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.89.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD) Key Stats

There are currently 245,251K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 539.57 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,070 M according to its annual income of 6,460 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,374 M and its income totaled 40,990 K.