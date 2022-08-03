OHI (Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.) climbed 0.61 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) kicked off on August 02, 2022, at the price of $30.00, up 0.61% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.83 and dropped to $30.00 before settling in for the closing price of $31.38. Over the past 52 weeks, OHI has traded in a range of $24.81-$37.05.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 3.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 151.70%. With a float of $234.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $239.53 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 70 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Healthcare Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. is 0.38%, while institutional ownership is 68.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 28,730. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $28.73, taking the stock ownership to the 1,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $28.32, making the entire transaction worth $28,318. This insider now owns 14,676 shares in total.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.32) by $0.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 151.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.75% during the next five years compared to -1.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.’s (OHI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.81, a number that is poised to hit 0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.74 million, its volume of 2.25 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.75.

During the past 100 days, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.’s (OHI) raw stochastic average was set at 95.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.13. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $32.27 in the near term. At $32.96, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $34.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.30. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $28.61.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.47 billion has total of 235,217K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,063 M in contrast with the sum of 416,740 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 249,320 K and last quarter income was 189,610 K.