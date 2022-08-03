Search
Shaun Noe
Olo Inc. (OLO) average volume reaches $1.62M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) on August 02, 2022, started off the session at the price of $10.94, soaring 7.18% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.80 and dropped to $10.94 before settling in for the closing price of $11.00. Within the past 52 weeks, OLO’s price has moved between $8.11 and $49.00.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -66.70%. With a float of $87.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $159.19 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 639 employees.

Olo Inc. (OLO) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Olo Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 91.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 29, was worth 194,891. In this transaction Chief Customer Officer of this company sold 19,325 shares at a rate of $10.08, taking the stock ownership to the 603,292 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 28, when Company’s Chief Customer Officer sold 21,836 for $10.53, making the entire transaction worth $230,012. This insider now owns 603,292 shares in total.

Olo Inc. (OLO) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -66.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Olo Inc. (OLO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 8.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.98. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 196.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Olo Inc. (OLO)

Looking closely at Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO), its last 5-days average volume was 1.77 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.65.

During the past 100 days, Olo Inc.’s (OLO) raw stochastic average was set at 59.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.95% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 75.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.29. However, in the short run, Olo Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.08. Second resistance stands at $12.37. The third major resistance level sits at $12.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.65. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.36.

Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.87 billion based on 159,051K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 149,370 K and income totals -42,270 K. The company made 42,760 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -11,510 K in sales during its previous quarter.

