Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -30.29% last month.

On August 02, 2022, Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) opened at $0.891, lower -43.72% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.905 and dropped to $0.72 before settling in for the closing price of $1.35. Price fluctuations for OTRK have ranged from $0.60 to $29.50 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 64.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -71.20% at the time writing. With a float of $11.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.72 million.

In an organization with 231 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +62.90, operating margin of -22.62, and the pretax margin is -43.97.

Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ontrak Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 18.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 24, was worth 36,513. In this transaction Chief Information Officer of this company bought 25,358 shares at a rate of $1.44, taking the stock ownership to the 51,673 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20, when Company’s Chief Information Officer bought 26,315 for $1.52, making the entire transaction worth $39,999. This insider now owns 26,315 shares in total.

Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.72) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -44.15 while generating a return on equity of -69.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -71.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to -4.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ontrak Inc. (OTRK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.80, a number that is poised to hit -0.74 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ontrak Inc. (OTRK)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 12.5 million. That was better than the volume of 0.85 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Ontrak Inc.’s (OTRK) raw stochastic average was set at 7.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 402.23% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 192.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2975, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.5594. However, in the short run, Ontrak Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8699. Second resistance stands at $0.9799. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0549. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6849, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6099. The third support level lies at $0.4999 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) Key Stats

There are currently 20,966K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 16.60 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 84,130 K according to its annual income of -37,140 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,260 K and its income totaled -14,650 K.