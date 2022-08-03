Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.6 million

A new trading day began on August 02, 2022, with Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) stock priced at $3.23, down -1.53% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.25 and dropped to $3.16 before settling in for the closing price of $3.26. ORC’s price has ranged from $2.44 to $5.17 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -21.50%. With a float of $176.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $177.00 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +92.54, operating margin of -44.65, and the pretax margin is -50.14.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of Orchid Island Capital Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 21.60%.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.19 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -50.14 while generating a return on equity of -10.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s current performance indicators. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC)

Looking closely at Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC), its last 5-days average volume was 2.66 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s (ORC) raw stochastic average was set at 72.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.70. However, in the short run, Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.25. Second resistance stands at $3.30. The third major resistance level sits at $3.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.12. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.07.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 565.02 million, the company has a total of 177,117K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 134,700 K while annual income is -64,760 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 41,860 K while its latest quarter income was -148,730 K.