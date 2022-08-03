PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) with a beta value of 1.76 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on August 02, 2022, with PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) stock priced at $10.62, up 1.30% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.96 and dropped to $10.51 before settling in for the closing price of $10.74. PAGS’s price has ranged from $9.45 to $61.65 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 55.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -10.40%. With a float of $197.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $330.66 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8387 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.48, operating margin of +20.60, and the pretax margin is +14.45.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is 0.29%, while institutional ownership is 83.90%.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.21 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +11.32 while generating a return on equity of 11.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.29% during the next five years compared to 53.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.68, a number that is poised to hit 1.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS)

Looking closely at PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS), its last 5-days average volume was 2.69 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s (PAGS) raw stochastic average was set at 11.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 97.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.73. However, in the short run, PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.06. Second resistance stands at $11.23. The third major resistance level sits at $11.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.33. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.16.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.60 billion, the company has a total of 329,608K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,936 M while annual income is 216,080 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 655,920 K while its latest quarter income was 66,970 K.