Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 10.24%

Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) on August 02, 2022, started off the session at the price of $34.09, soaring 4.75% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.55 and dropped to $33.95 before settling in for the closing price of $34.53. Within the past 52 weeks, PENN’s price has moved between $26.46 and $86.40.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 14.20% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 147.80%. With a float of $165.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $168.20 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 21973 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.86, operating margin of +17.98, and the pretax margin is +9.13.

Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Resorts & Casinos industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Penn National Gaming Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 79.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 17, was worth 98,167. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,975 shares at a rate of $49.70, taking the stock ownership to the 50,569 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 04, when Company’s President and CEO sold 148,387 for $77.23, making the entire transaction worth $11,460,568. This insider now owns 530,496 shares in total.

Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.43) by -$0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +7.13 while generating a return on equity of 12.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 147.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.60% during the next five years compared to 16.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) Trading Performance Indicators

Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.97. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.17, a number that is poised to hit 0.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN)

Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) saw its 5-day average volume 2.48 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.61.

During the past 100 days, Penn National Gaming Inc.’s (PENN) raw stochastic average was set at 51.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.89. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $37.16 in the near term. At $38.16, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $39.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.96. The third support level lies at $31.96 if the price breaches the second support level.

Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.00 billion based on 166,803K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,905 M and income totals 420,800 K. The company made 1,564 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 51,700 K in sales during its previous quarter.