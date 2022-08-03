Phunware Inc. (PHUN) posted a 1.40% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) kicked off on August 02, 2022, at the price of $1.40, up 1.40% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.50 and dropped to $1.38 before settling in for the closing price of $1.43. Over the past 52 weeks, PHUN has traded in a range of $0.82-$24.04.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -41.50%. With a float of $92.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $96.84 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 120 employees.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Phunware Inc. is 4.30%, while institutional ownership is 14.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 229,530. In this transaction Director of this company sold 55,983 shares at a rate of $4.10, taking the stock ownership to the 27,173 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 15, when Company’s Director sold 20,000 for $1.00, making the entire transaction worth $19,980. This insider now owns 132,757 shares in total.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.04) by -$0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Phunware Inc.’s (PHUN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Phunware Inc. (PHUN)

Looking closely at Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), its last 5-days average volume was 1.41 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 8.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Phunware Inc.’s (PHUN) raw stochastic average was set at 21.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 123.37% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 86.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3204, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.4650. However, in the short run, Phunware Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.5067. Second resistance stands at $1.5633. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6267. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3867, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3233. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.2667.

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 146.68 million has total of 97,835K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 10,640 K in contrast with the sum of -53,520 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,780 K and last quarter income was -14,920 K.