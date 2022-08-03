Search
QuantumScape Corporation (QS) kicked off at the price of $11.18: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) on August 02, 2022, started off the session at the price of $10.27, soaring 7.19% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.35 and dropped to $10.18 before settling in for the closing price of $10.43. Within the past 52 weeks, QS’s price has moved between $8.22 and $43.08.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 98.30%. With a float of $273.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $429.33 million.

The firm has a total of 570 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of QuantumScape Corporation is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 33.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 18, was worth 653,724. In this transaction Director of this company sold 61,874 shares at a rate of $10.57, taking the stock ownership to the 314,657 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 08, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 36,133 for $10.06, making the entire transaction worth $363,520. This insider now owns 475,958 shares in total.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.18) by -$0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -4.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Trading Performance Indicators

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 48.60 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of QuantumScape Corporation (QS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [QuantumScape Corporation, QS], we can find that recorded value of 6.8 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 7.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.75.

During the past 100 days, QuantumScape Corporation’s (QS) raw stochastic average was set at 21.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 88.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.17. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.63. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.07. The third major resistance level sits at $12.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.73. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.29.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.64 billion based on 429,839K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -45,970 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -94,830 K in sales during its previous quarter.

134699

