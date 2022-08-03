Recent developments with Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.42 cents.

On August 02, 2022, Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) opened at $3.65, lower -2.19% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.72 and dropped to $3.5705 before settling in for the closing price of $3.66. Price fluctuations for EXK have ranged from $2.89 to $5.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 1.10% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 964.70% at the time writing. With a float of $169.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $171.56 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 15 employees.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Silver industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Endeavour Silver Corp. is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 26.40%.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.05) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 964.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.08, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) saw its 5-day average volume 2.66 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Endeavour Silver Corp.’s (EXK) raw stochastic average was set at 23.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.22. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.68 in the near term. At $3.77, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.47. The third support level lies at $3.38 if the price breaches the second support level.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) Key Stats

There are currently 189,629K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 622.45 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 165,320 K according to its annual income of 13,960 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 57,740 K and its income totaled 11,660 K.