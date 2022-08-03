Recent developments with NewAge Inc. (NBEV) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.59 cents.

On August 02, 2022, NewAge Inc. (NASDAQ: NBEV) opened at $0.2785, higher 2.72% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2785 and dropped to $0.265 before settling in for the closing price of $0.26. Price fluctuations for NBEV have ranged from $0.21 to $2.29 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 158.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 64.90% at the time writing. With a float of $143.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $151.41 million.

In an organization with 1127 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.46, operating margin of -9.86, and the pretax margin is -13.40.

NewAge Inc. (NBEV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of NewAge Inc. is 2.45%, while institutional ownership is 22.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18, was worth 607,750. In this transaction Director of this company bought 500,000 shares at a rate of $1.22, taking the stock ownership to the 500,000 shares.

NewAge Inc. (NBEV) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.03) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -14.08 while generating a return on equity of -33.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 64.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

NewAge Inc. (NASDAQ: NBEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for NewAge Inc. (NBEV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.08, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NewAge Inc. (NBEV)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.77 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.29 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, NewAge Inc.’s (NBEV) raw stochastic average was set at 13.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 127.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3103, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7222. However, in the short run, NewAge Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2788. Second resistance stands at $0.2854. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2923. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2653, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2584. The third support level lies at $0.2518 if the price breaches the second support level.

NewAge Inc. (NASDAQ: NBEV) Key Stats

There are currently 136,788K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 42.10 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 279,470 K according to its annual income of -39,340 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 99,553 K and its income totaled -2,700 K.