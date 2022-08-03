Search
Shaun Noe
Recent developments with Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) have led to the company’s beta value being reach -0.29 cents.

Company News

A new trading day began on August 02, 2022, with Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) stock priced at $0.8282, up 17.52% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.15 and dropped to $0.8021 before settling in for the closing price of $0.82. RELI’s price has ranged from $0.81 to $10.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -137.50%. With a float of $9.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $18.23 million.

In an organization with 43 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.37, operating margin of -214.05, and the pretax margin is -217.28.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance Brokers Industry. The insider ownership of Reliance Global Group Inc. is 47.41%, while institutional ownership is 4.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 05, was worth 3,488. In this transaction CEO of this company bought 1,273 shares at a rate of $2.74, taking the stock ownership to the 4,815,768 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 04, when Company’s CEO bought 3,101 for $2.58, making the entire transaction worth $8,001. This insider now owns 5,104,713 shares in total.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.42 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -217.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -137.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Reliance Global Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.77, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.09 million. That was better than the volume of 1.79 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Reliance Global Group Inc.’s (RELI) raw stochastic average was set at 2.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 123.23% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 89.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.9385, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.6300.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) Key Stats

Currently, annual sales are 9,710 K while annual income is -21,098 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,236 K while its latest quarter income was 9,340 K.

