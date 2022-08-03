Recent developments with Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.16 cents.

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) kicked off on August 02, 2022, at the price of $60.50, down -8.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $60.50 and dropped to $56.12 before settling in for the closing price of $61.53. Over the past 52 weeks, SEE has traded in a range of $54.51-$70.72.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 5.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 3.90%. With a float of $145.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $147.60 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 16500 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.71, operating margin of +16.05, and the pretax margin is +12.94.

Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Packaging & Containers Industry. The insider ownership of Sealed Air Corporation is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 99.90%.

Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.93) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +8.88 while generating a return on equity of 233.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.93% during the next five years compared to 16.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sealed Air Corporation’s (SEE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.55, a number that is poised to hit 0.97 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sealed Air Corporation (SEE)

The latest stats from [Sealed Air Corporation, SEE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.94 million was superior to 0.91 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.63.

During the past 100 days, Sealed Air Corporation’s (SEE) raw stochastic average was set at 6.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.85% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $59.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $63.67. Now, the first resistance to watch is $59.07. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $61.98. The third major resistance level sits at $63.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $54.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $53.22. The third support level lies at $50.31 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.10 billion has total of 146,084K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,534 M in contrast with the sum of 506,800 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,418 M and last quarter income was 149,200 K.