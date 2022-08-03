Search
Sana Meer
Recent developments with SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.47 cents.

Analyst Insights

August 02, 2022, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) trading session started at the price of $59.72, that was 2.73% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $61.15 and dropped to $59.56 before settling in for the closing price of $59.07. A 52-week range for SSNC has been $54.59 – $84.85.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 27.80% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 27.60%. With a float of $222.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $255.80 million.

In an organization with 24900 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.95, operating margin of +25.03, and the pretax margin is +20.53.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. is 12.61%, while institutional ownership is 86.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 22, was worth 2,513. In this transaction Director of this company bought 31 shares at a rate of $81.05, taking the stock ownership to the 61,679 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 21, when Company’s Chairman of the Board & CEO sold 280,000 for $68.85, making the entire transaction worth $19,276,880. This insider now owns 31,461,624 shares in total.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $1.18) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +15.84 while generating a return on equity of 13.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.87% during the next five years compared to 36.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.69, a number that is poised to hit 1.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.78 million. That was better than the volume of 1.41 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.65.

During the past 100 days, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s (SSNC) raw stochastic average was set at 24.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.35% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $60.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $71.85. However, in the short run, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $61.37. Second resistance stands at $62.05. The third major resistance level sits at $62.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $59.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $58.87. The third support level lies at $58.19 if the price breaches the second support level.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) Key Stats

There are 254,781K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 16.08 billion. As of now, sales total 5,051 M while income totals 800,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,329 M while its last quarter net income were 110,600 K.

