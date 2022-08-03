Search
SFT (Shift Technologies Inc.) climbed 7.48 at the last close: Is This Today's Most Popular Stock?

Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SFT) on August 02, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.04, soaring 7.48% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.15 and dropped to $1.04 before settling in for the closing price of $1.07. Within the past 52 weeks, SFT’s price has moved between $0.60 and $9.75.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -202.00%. With a float of $68.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $81.83 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1360 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.78, operating margin of -27.77, and the pretax margin is -26.07.

Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Shift Technologies Inc. is 8.20%, while institutional ownership is 40.80%.

Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.7 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.7) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -26.11 while generating a return on equity of -106.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -202.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SFT) Trading Performance Indicators

Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT)

Looking closely at Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SFT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.95 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Shift Technologies Inc.’s (SFT) raw stochastic average was set at 24.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 109.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9252, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.5972. However, in the short run, Shift Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.1867. Second resistance stands at $1.2233. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2967. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0767, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0033. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.9667.

Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SFT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 87.91 million based on 84,746K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 636,870 K and income totals -166,270 K. The company made 219,580 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -57,050 K in sales during its previous quarter.

