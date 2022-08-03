Search
Shaun Noe
Sientra Inc. (SIEN) is 4.21% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Company News

A new trading day began on August 02, 2022, with Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) stock priced at $0.99, up 6.26% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.28 and dropped to $0.9501 before settling in for the closing price of $0.93. SIEN’s price has ranged from $0.70 to $8.30 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 31.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 18.00%. With a float of $60.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $62.33 million.

In an organization with 319 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.95, operating margin of -57.54, and the pretax margin is -77.46.

Sientra Inc. (SIEN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Sientra Inc. is 3.90%, while institutional ownership is 78.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 10, was worth 445,084. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 78,498 shares at a rate of $5.67, taking the stock ownership to the 427,302 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 10, when Company’s Executive Chairman sold 6,087 for $5.67, making the entire transaction worth $34,513. This insider now owns 146,720 shares in total.

Sientra Inc. (SIEN) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.29 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -77.49 while generating a return on equity of -310.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 13.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sientra Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sientra Inc. (SIEN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.55 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.67 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Sientra Inc.’s (SIEN) raw stochastic average was set at 13.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 111.55% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 94.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9434, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.6316. However, in the short run, Sientra Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.1964. Second resistance stands at $1.4031. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5263. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8665, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7433. The third support level lies at $0.5366 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 60.58 million, the company has a total of 62,640K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 80,680 K while annual income is -62,480 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 21,400 K while its latest quarter income was -18,040 K.

Shaun Noe

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) to new highs

Sana Meer -
DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) on August 02, 2022, started off the session at the price of $64.02, soaring 2.29% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Wayfair Inc. (W)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Shaun Noe -
August 02, 2022, Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) trading session started at the price of $56.32, that was 1.11% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

-15.22% percent quarterly performance for Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) is not indicative of the underlying story

Steve Mayer -
On August 02, 2022, Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE: TPH) opened at $18.22, lower -4.77% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

