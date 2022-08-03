Taoping Inc. (TAOP) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 4,092 K

On August 02, 2022, Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP) opened at $0.87, higher 26.51% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.75 and dropped to $0.84 before settling in for the closing price of $0.83. Price fluctuations for TAOP have ranged from $0.80 to $4.12 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 19.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 68.10% at the time writing. With a float of $10.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.16 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 58 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.60, operating margin of -35.07, and the pretax margin is -39.92.

Taoping Inc. (TAOP) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Taoping Inc. is 31.09%, while institutional ownership is 0.50%.

Taoping Inc. (TAOP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -39.95 while generating a return on equity of -171.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 23.00% during the next five years compared to 22.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Taoping Inc. (TAOP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.03

Technical Analysis of Taoping Inc. (TAOP)

The latest stats from [Taoping Inc., TAOP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.38 million was superior to 0.1 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Taoping Inc.’s (TAOP) raw stochastic average was set at 24.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 109.28% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 69.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1164, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7808. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.5867. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.1233. The third major resistance level sits at $2.4967. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6767, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3033.

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP) Key Stats

There are currently 15,591K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 16.73 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 24,850 K according to its annual income of -9,920 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,092 K and its income totaled -171 K.